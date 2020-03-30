The Johnson County Recorder’s Office has issued marriage licenses to:
Dexter James Case and Coleen Margaret Siegler, both of Leeton;
Robert Jerome Hawkins III and Kathryn Anna Strohmeyer, both of Warrensburg;
Brett Andrew Thomas and Lauren Marie Baalman, both of Sedalia;
Nathan Edward Jay Morris and Jessica Sotelo, both of Knob Noster;
Shane Matthew Underwood, Warrensburg, and Gabrielle Taylor Burkhart, Centerview;
Rho Mel Brandon Robinson and Jessica Lynn Wesemann, both of Warrensburg;
Zackery C. Bowers and Whitney Rae Wolfe, both of Windsor;
Mark Farrell Rollins and Natalie Kay Fierro, both of Kingsville;
Christopher J. Hinote and Bridget Emily Owens, both of Knob Noster;
Joshua Alan McHugh and Kirsten McKayla Aultman, both of Knob Noster;
Benjamin Cole Schneider and Katie Rose Childers, both of Leeton;
Michael Patrick Williams and Nicole Michelle Aymond, both of Warrensburg;
Phoenix Reese Martin and Danielle Lorraine Phillips, both of Kingsville;
Dakota Austin Knight, Whiteman Air Force Base, and Haley Caroline Szymanski, Holland, Ohio;
Aaron Dale Toms and Danielle Elizabeth Waller, both of Lee’s Summit;
Justin Lee Smith and Rachel Diane Pitts, both of Knob Noster;
Lee Everett Wilcox and Gayle Lynn Propst, Warrensburg;
Steven Christopher Huffman and Darcy Rochelle August, both of Centerview;
Demark Roshier Bowman and Imani Asante Williams, both of Suitland, Maryland;
Michael Taylor Rouse and Tyler Gordon Laughlin, both of Kansas City;
Jacob Peter Jablonski and Mackenzie Lynn Bradley, both of Warrensburg; and
Bryan James Grillo and Regina Dylan Bulk, both of Warrensburg.
