The Johnson County Recorder’s Office has issued marriage licenses to:
Rodney Eugene Rehkop and Kayla Rachelle Krewson, both of Warrensburg;
Jasper Dewayne Smith and Haili Alexandria Alley, both of Kingsville;
Hunter James Malcombe, Knob Noster, and Kylie Mechel Lacombe,Youngsville, Louisianna;
Alexander Scott Barton and Kendall Faith Boeve, both of Knob Noster;
Joshua Campbell Leach and Emma Lee Rademacher, both of Centerview;
Logan Ray Peters and Kinadie Jean Jones, both of Warrensburg;
Ryan Grant Hedglin, Holden, and Megan Christine Whitsitt, Kingsville;
Luke Chandler Boston, Hanover, Kansas, and Sarah Marie Halfhide, Warrensburg;
Jonathan Michael Clements and Alexandria Lee Talbert, both of Warrensburg;
Melissa Annette Morrison, Kansas City, and Roneisha Aannette Le Quay Wyle, Knob Noster;
Orlanda Michael Sample and Annie Marie Crawford, both of Knob Noster;
Dalton Michael Stroup and Aubrie Noelle VVaughn, both of Warrensburg;
Derek Allen Kuecker and Holland Taylor Turnquist, both of Warrensburg;
Brendon Gauge Gosnell and Fallon Nichole Priest, both of Warrensburg;
Adam Jeffrey Shike and Morgan Ann Coomer, both of Warrensburg;
Jordan Robert Wilkes, Jacksonville, Florida, and Dawn Kirsten Stewart, Warrensburg;
James Craig Madsen and Raven Ciera Abbott, both of Warrensburg;
Jamie Scott Rasberry and Kristen Marie Main, both of Leeton;
Brandon Alan Colwell and Serena Lynne Shaw, both of Warrensburg;
Michael Ray Fuentes, Warrensburg, and Lauren Avery Moore Greer, Knob Noster;
Jorge Andres Herrera Arias, Medellin, Colombia, and Jordanne Marie Nagle, Warrensburg;
Bryan Edward Stevens Jr. and Rhonda Marie Simmons, Warrensburg; and
Collin Alexander Griffin and Jordan Ashley Milne, Warrensburg.
