The Johnson County Recorder’s Office has issued marriage licenses to:
Benjamin Michael Delaney, Warrensburg, and Kaila Lee Baca, Monument, Colorado;
Drew Allen Keller and Julia Kay Johnson, both of Warrensburg;
Matthew Lamar Small and Sofia Natalia Danziger, both of Warrensburg;
Raffinee Alynne Johnson, Warrensburg, and Tia Sequa White, Lee’s Summit;
Jose Christopher Aguon, Knob Noster, and Marilay Camacho Marrero, Titusville, Florida;
Nathaniel David Bobbitt and Adrianna Lynn Mildren, both of Warrensburg;
Kenny Lee Shier and Naomi Jean Stewart, both of Knob Noster;
Bo Michael Varvil and Haley Renee Cain, both of Warrensburg;
Delfayeo Shamarr Matthews and Asia Ayantokunbo Ayanyemi, both of Warrensburg;
Michael Andrew Okruch and Shalynn Paige McCune, both of Whiteman Air Force Base;
Jeffrey Karl Johnson, Warrensburg, and Rogina Denise Beaudrie, Oak Grove;
Matthew Cole Tranbarger and Ashlee Rachelle Foley, both of Holden;
Mark William Montgomery and Robin Nikole Wright, both of Warrensburg;
Barton Kevin Wines Jr., Warrensburg, and Alexis Anne Oloff, Knob Noster;
Jacob Leigh Cole and Jennifer Meryl Deines, both of Holden;
Kenneth Glenn Blackwell and Nedra Diann Twillie, both of Warrensburg;
David Edward Callahan, Knob Noster, and Viktoria Zybtseva, Staten Island, New York;
Robert Keith Reed Jr. and Nancy Arlene Simpson, both of Kingsville;
Juan Pablo Flores and Britney Geiger, both of Warrensburg;
Isidro Zamora Lopez II, Warrensburg, and Victoria Lynn Davis Gillis, Virginia Beach, Virginia;
Tristan Robert Lakey and Kylie Ann Maize, both of Holden;
Christopher Douglas Stull, Warrensburg, and Jessica Shay Clements, Rolla; and
Joseph Dwain Robb and Jamie Lynn Chambers, both of Centerview.
