The Johnson County Recorder’s Office has issued marriage licenses to:
Cameron Alex Lee, Higginsville, and Kaylee Ann Schmidli, Warrensburg;
Benjamin Spangler Fundaburg and Sarah Ashley Kriegh, both of Knob Noster;
Darin Thomas Abner and Tashua Renea Husong, both of Warrensburg;
Kevin Lee Hall and Nichelle Elizabeth Newberry, both of Warrensburg;
James Alfred Hudson and Teri Lynn Hudson, both of Warrensburg;
Gregory Andrew Poandl and Enedina Bernudez Hernandez, both of Warrensburg;
Zachary Michael Black and Sarah Elizabeth Fisher, both of Liberty;
Alec Joseph Miller and Makayla Leigh Morris, both of Warrensburg;
John Michael Williams and Deborah Sue Bentley, both of Knob Noster;
Calvin Edwood Dreasler and Katrina Lynn Hall, both of Warrensburg;
Cody Michael Johnson, La Monte, and Kayla Marie Snapp, Sedalia;
Jeremy Scott Flaspohler and Karley Ann Kilgore, both of Holden; and
Richard Darnell Peterson and Elizabeth Banzon Lowry, both of Centerview.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.