The Johnson County Recorder’s Office has issued marriage licenses to:
Jacob Cole Plummer and Taigan Rayne Booker, both of Warrensburg;
Anthony S. Bracy and Alicson Sue Wellman, both of Higginsville;
Staffon Wayne Rosebud II and Myungjin Jo, both of Knob Noster;
Jacob Miles Shawver and Kimberley Anne Faithfull Wright, both of Warrensburg;
Brandon Alexander Ampungan and Alexandra Nicole Sexton, both of Warrensburg; and
Dalvin Leroy Anderson, Knob Noster, and Megan Marie Cox, Warrensburg.
