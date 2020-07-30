The Johnson County Recorder’s Office has issued marriage licenses to:
Benjamin Lee Brinkmeyer and Katrina Diane Kerns, both of Kingsville;
Patrick Allen Herriage Jr. and Allison Marie Warrick, both of Warrensburg;
Tyler Theron Allen Hunter and Cordelia Jadyn Minnis, both of Warrensburg;
Zachary Ty Adams, Clinton, and Krista Renae Richardson, De Soto;
David Alexander Janssens and Maria Elenna Flores Benavente, both of Warrensburg;
Jeffrey Michael Huebner and Tamara Ann Kostendt, both of Warrensburg;
Norman Paul Koch and Melissa Anne Whisenhunt, both of Warrensburg;
Ryan David Babb and Michele Nicole Handy, both of Warrensburg;
Nicholas Kauiokalani Tina and Lissette Natividad Dunn, both of Warrensburg;
Clinton James Stine and Melissa Tucker, both of Warrensburg;
Anthony Wayne Garnett and Bethany Laurel Kaufman, boith of Warrensburg;
Raymond L. Moore Jr., Warrensburg, and Heather Lynne Foraker, Lee's Summit;
Johnnie Albert Paul Orr and Rebecca Michelle Sarkozi, both of Knob Noster;
John Phillip Fischbach Jr. and Katey Marie Furze, both of Warrensburg;
Timothy Eugene Codemo and Ashley Jaray Miesner both of Warrensburg;
Taylor Allen Walton and Kristina Louann Barnes, both of Odessa;
Quandarrius Damante Lofton and Michol Nichole Rollins, both of Warrensburg;
Nathaniel Joseph Lee Calloway, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Ciera Marie Griffin, Whiteman Air Force Base;
Damian Lamar Blake and Rian Nicole Souders, both of Warrensburg;
Jacob Alexander McClung and Hayley Elizabeth Counts, both of Warrensburg;
Ryan Austin Eye and Eleanore Rachel Schmutz, both of Warrensburg;
Joseph Allan Yaun, Wheaton, Illinois, and Staysha Noelle Sigler, Overland Park, Kansas;
Randall Benjamin Cody McConnell and Natasha Lea Nichole Howard, both of Warrensburg;
Noah Matthew Paul Troyer and Natalie Irene Leuschen, both of Warrensburg;
Ronnie Stephen Neely Sr., Kansas City, and Michelle Alicia Goodson, Warrensburg;
Ross Wayne Triplet and Jessie Renea Jack, both of Warrensburg;
Cameron Blake Stevens, Warrensburg, and Lilly Katherine Hodges, Hanahan, South Carolina;
Blake Adam Wilson, Whiteman Air Force Base, and Kyleigh Brianne Hall, Forest City, North Carolina;
Randy James Evans, Knob Noster, and Shelbie Marie Ann Renno, Windsor;
Daniel Allen Page and Sabrina Starr Farris, both of Holden;
Patrick Reddick and Solange Creuzenira Baker, both of Clackamas, Oregon;
Norman Eugene Elliott Sr. and Lola Melissa Wilson, both of Holden;
Jesus Manuel Rodriguez and Jessica Renae Nichols, both of Warrensburg;
Donald Ray Ferris Jr. and Angela Renee Pate, both of Warrensburg;
Robert Farrell Crane III and Ciara Paige and Eldridge, both of Warrensburg;
Courtlin Lawrence Rowland and Kristen Marie Goff, both of Knob Noster;
Elixabeth P. Conant and Jennifer Solis, both of Warrensburg;
Darin S. Miller and Sheryl E. Crompton, both of Bates City;
Kelsie J. Moore and Samantha N. Callaway, both of Holden;
Aaron J. Harrington, Raytown, and Miranda S. Williams Knob Noster;
Benjamin S. Jackson, Whiteman Air Force Base, and Hannah C. Graddy, Knob Noster;
Johnathan M. Kuta and Davy B. Dinkler, both of Holden;
Johnny C. Vitale and Megan E. Graham, both of Pleasant Hill;
Joshuah Guthrie and Aubrey K. Smith, both of Knob Noster;
Brendan L. Cranford and Allie R. McKinney, both of Lee's Summit;
James A. Hood and Montana S. J. Lynnes, both of Holden; and
Jakob A. Hale and Mackenzie G. Vandeloo, both of McKinney, Texas.
