The Johnson County Recorder’s Office has issued marriage licenses to:
Christopher A. Gannon Meehan and Dawn M. Sherman, both of Warrensburg;
Jonathan Michael Gregory and Melissa Lea Stewart, both of Chilhowee;
Daniel Lee Cotter and Kathrine Ann Fitzgerald, both of Warrensburg;
Nicholas Charles Mazzone and Summer Kyler Starr, both of Knob Noster;
Jacob Alan Huffman and Emily Elizabeth Beymer, both of Lake Waukomis; and
Myron Austin Parker and Ashton Hope Adams, both of Warrensburg.
