The Johnson County Recorder’s Office has issued marriage licenses to:
Donavan Eli Fitzpatrick and Jaclyn Rae Herrera, both of Warrensburg;
Curtis Andrew Quick and Rachel Leigh Frey, both of Urich;
Deron Michael Binkley, Lone Jack, and Nichelle Deiring Hammons, Warrensburg;
John Wesley Henry and Monica Anne Everts, both of Knob Noster;
Stephen Joseph Weatherby, House Springs, and Danielle Eileen Wiskur, Warrensburg;
Gaylen Rayvon Gibson, Whiteman Air Force Base, and Morgan Elizabeth Porterfield, Huntsville, Texas;
Herbert D. Cox and Suzanne Osborne, both of Warrensburg;
Tereaud Saieed Morris and Skyler Paige Marner, both of Warrensburg;
Joshua Adam Rowland and Amanda Dawn Dillard, both of Warrensburg;
Andrew Louis Chapko, Warrensburg, and Olivia Nicole Bowers, Whiteman Air Force Base; and
Trey Allen Vinke and Alannah Nacole Williams, both of Kingsville.
