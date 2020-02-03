The Johnson County Recorder’s Office has issued marriage licenses to:
Gilbert Austin Johnson and Kelly Marie Thornton, both of Ottawa, Kansas;
Alan Clark Bryant and Stephanie Marie Happy, both of Holden;
Lawrence Le Alan Crane and Rhonda May Greenwood, both of Holden;
Joseph Anthony Tarascio and Olivia Faye Harris, both of Knob Noster;
Ty Nicholas Thede and Kelly Leigh Blunt, both of Del Rio Texas;
Christopher Michael Alleman and Tiffanie Lynn Knepp, both of Warrensburg;
George Elwin Cooper III and Jessica Michelle Harris, both of Warrensburg;
Jeffrey John Colmyer Jr. and Jordyn Kimi Pomaikaimakamaekekeikiinoakuahiwinui Tamaki Evans, both of Warrensburg
Charles Robert Nichols and Alicia Dawn Smalley, both of Holden;
Spencer Dale Lane and Kennedy Laine Calton, both of Kansas City;
Anthony Rey Avalos and Sarah Nicole Marshall, both of Warrensburg; and
Anthony Joseph Davenport and Diana Olegovna Latypova, both of Whiteman Air Force Base.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.