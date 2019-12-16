The Johnson County Recorder’s Office has issued marriage licenses to:
Sean R. Farley and Jacqueline Desiree Bowlin, both of Sedalia;
Jim Allen Raley and Nicole Marie Larson, both of Warrensburg;
Caleb Blake Holloway and Aubrie Christine Hudson, both of Warrensburg;
Donald Paul Peck, Olathe, Kansas and Tammy Michelle Leavy, Warrensburg;
James Richard Thomas Hawk and Cassandra Ann Mais, Warrensburg;
Justin Caleb Cooper and Breanna Rosemary Faulkner, Knob Noster;
Jackson Wesley Green and Alison Virginia Evans, both of Warrensburg;
Seth William Hookey and Amanda Marie Henke, both of Warrensburg; and
Shannon Noel Clifton and Jeana Louise Harris, both of Lee’s Summit..
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.