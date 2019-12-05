The Johnson County Recorder’s Office has issued marriage licenses to:
Travaughn Eugene Phillip Jones and Griselda Ayana Garcia, both of Warrensburg;
Rowdy Don Eckhoff and Kira Sioux Rodgers, both of Warrensburg;
Shannon James Hess and Callie Marie Hall, both of Holden;
Ahad Oyakhilomen Gani Enahoro and Tabitha Kayleigh Phegley, both of Warrensburg; and
Charles Wesley Eaton and Nancy Ann Huff, both of Pleasant Hill.
