The Johnson County Recorder’s Office has issued marriage licenses to:
Dereck Wayne Turpin and Whitney Lynn Reynolds, both of Warrensburg;
Akeemo Jovanni Minott, Warrensburg, and Tyra Annkay Little, Knob Noster;
Ethan Joseph King and Jessica Silva Young, both of Sedalia;
Adam Christopher Lambkin and Amanda Leah Gardner, both of Knob Noster;
Brandon Wayne Alford and Kyleigh Nikole Williams, both of Knob Noster; and
Andrew Jacob York Stockton and Alyson Paige Miller, both of Warrensburg.
