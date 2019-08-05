The Johnson County Recorder’s Office has issued marriage licenses to:
Michael Joshua Kailus and Jessica Jewel Clark, both of Warrensburg;
Braden Lynn Niswonger and Mackenzie Leigh Foss, both of Lee’s Summit;
Jerome Garey Jr. and Rebecca Lauren Oberg, both of Knob Noster;
Nathan Daniel Heiman and Kaley Danyel Tirk, both of Kingsville;
Pamela Dawn Quigney and Kyoko Hultz, both of Knob Noster; and
Phillip William Caswell and Lesa Kay Vaughn, both of Whiteman Air Force Base.
