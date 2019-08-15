The Johnson County Recorder’s Office has issued marriage licenses to:
Ean Miles Rohde and India Louise Daniels, both of Navarre, Florida;
Casey Lynn Irvin and Haylee Lauren Beard, both of Olathe, Kansas;
Jared Jay Riggs Reeves and Taylor Marie Caldwell, both of Knob Noster;
Zachary Maxim Haffron and Megan Nicole Sederwall, both of Warrensburg;
Jody Warren Schudel and Janice Lynn Howell, both of Warrensburg;
Ryan Michael Overstreet and Alexandria Nicole Mitchell, both of Higginsville;
Alexander Dimitrie Rutledge, Warrensburg, and Kaitlyn Nicole Coleman, San Antonio, Texas;
James Austin Cates, Clinton, and Taylor Lee Conner, Blairstown; and
Andrew Jackson Strickler Watson and Daphanie Sue Parks Fuller, both of Holden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.