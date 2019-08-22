The Johnson County Recorder’s Office has issued marriage licenses to:
Russell Eugene Gross and Deborah Jean Berry, both of Warrensburg;
Jan Jansky and Megan Ann Duffey, both of Higginsville;
Erik M. Leitzel and Natalie Diana Stutes, both of Warrensburg;
Wyatt Patrick Campbell and Erin Lyn Ahern, both of Warrensburg;
Eric James Morgan Richey and Crystal Renee Rhinehart, both of Higginsville;
Brandon Austin Douglas Tincher and Tamlin Ann Seeley, both of Warrensburg;
Dillon Robert Anstine and Jordan Alyssa Ring, both of Chilhowee;
Travis Neal Ridge and Melinda Lou Craft, both of Warrensburg; and
Christian Gray Thomas and Leah Elizabeth Butler, both of Knob Noster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.