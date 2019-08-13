A Warrensburg teen was injured from a wreck at 12:40 p.m. July 30 on County Road 675, east of County Road 871.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred between an eastbound 2002 Pontiac driven by Jonathan D. Davis, 17, Centerview, and a westbound 2009 Freightliner driven by Tyler M. Oden, 33, Richmon.
The report states the two vehicles met at a hillcrest.
The MSPH states both drivers applied their breaks when they saw each other and began to slide on the gravel before the two vehicles collided.
Both drivers and an occupant in Davis' vehicle, William D. Holzhauser, 17, Warrensburg, were reported to wear seat belts.
A private vehicle was reported to transport Holzhauser to Lee's Summit Hospital with moderate injuries.
