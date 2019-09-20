A 10-year-old received minor injuries from an ATV wreck at 11:40 a.m. Sept. 16 in the 200 block of Route OO.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when the 10-year-old drove a 2016 Suzuki King Quad 400 westbound on private property and attempted to turn, causing the ATV to overturn on its side into a fence before coming to rest.
The 10-year-old was reported to have worn a safety device and was transported by the Johnson County Ambulance District to Childrens Mercy Hospital.
