The driver of a 1991 Ford Ranger received moderate injuries when the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports another vehicle hit it from behind at 1:47 p.m. Nov. 6 in the eastbound lanes at U.S. Highway 50 and Northwest 151 Road.
The patrol reports the wreck occurred when a 2005 Ford Escape, driven by Joshua L. Turney, 38, Warrensburg, overtook and struck the rear of John M. Speck's, 92, Centerview, vehicle.
Both drivers were reported to have worn safety devices.
The Johnson County Ambulance District transported Speck to Western Missouri Medical Center.
The MSHP reported Speck sustained moderate injuries.
