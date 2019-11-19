Keely E. Kuehner, 40, Windsor, was transported to Western Missouri Medical Center with moderate injuries following a wreck at 12:40 p.m. Nov. 12 on Route WW, south of Southeast 101st Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when Kuehner failed to negotiate a curve while southbound in her 2005 Chrysler Town & Country causing her to lose control of the vehicle on the snow/ice-covered roadway, travel off the roadway and strike a tree.
The MSPH reports she wore a safety device.
