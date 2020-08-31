The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports one person was moderately injured in a one-vehicle wreck Aug. 29 on MO-23 north of Southeast Highway D.
The patrol states the wreck occurred when a 2003 Toyota Sienna, driven by Ronald C. Smith, 27, Windsor, was traveling in the wrong direction on MO-23, traveled off the left side of the road, overcorrected when returning to the road, causing the vehicle to travel again off the left side of the road and overturn.
While overturning, the vehicle struck several trees before coming to rest.
Smith was moderately injured and is reported to have not worn a safety device.
Smith was transported to Western Missouri Medical Center by private conveyance.
