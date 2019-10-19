A Windsor man was reported to have received minor injuries from a wreck at 9:09 a.m. Oct 18 in the westbound lane in the 800 block of Highway WW.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when a westbound 2002 Ford, driven by Tyler G. White, 24, attempted to avoid an animal in the roadway, traveled off the roadway and stuck a fence and tree.
White was reported to have worn a safety device and was transported by a private party to Urgent Care - Columbia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.