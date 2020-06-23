Two Warrensburg teens were injured in a wreck at 3:35 p.m. June 17 on Business Highway 13 at Southeast 125th Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred between a southbound 2014 Jeep Cherokee, driven by William C. Brinkley, 17, Warrensburg, and a northbound 2007 Acura TSX, driven by Skyler R. Smith, 19, Warrensburg.
The patrol states the collision occurred when the Jeep Cherokee attempted to turn east onto Southeast 125th Road traveling into the path of the Acura TSX.
MSHP information states the vehicles collided and then came to a rest.
Both drivers were reported to have worn safety devices, according to the MSHP.
Patrol information states Smith received moderate injuries and was transported by the Johnson County Ambulance District to Western Missouri Medical Center.
