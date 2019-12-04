Maria G. Graves, 58, Warrensburg, received serious injuries from a single-vehicle wreck at 5:29 a.m. Dec. 4 in the northbound lane of Northeast 501st Road, south of U.S. Highway 50.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Graves was not wearing a safety device when her 2019 Ford traveled over the center line, traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a guardrail and concrete bridge and began to overturn.
The patrol states the vehicle came to a rest after striking a fence off the left side of the roadway.
Lifeflight Eagle transported Graves to Research Medical Center.
