Sheila S. Richner, 51, Warrensburg, received serious injuries from a wreck at 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, on Route Y, west of County Road Southeast 171.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when an eastbound 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Chad W. Dunkin, 48, Knob Noster, collided with a westbound 1992 Honda Accord, driven by Richner.
The MSHP's report states Dunkin began to look out the passenger window into a field and crossed the center of the roadway.
The report states that as Dunkin's vehicle approached Richner's vehicle, Richner was unable to see due to the bright headlamps of Dunkin's vehicle causing Richner's vehicle to cross the center of the roadway.
The patrol reports the front bumper of Dunkin's vehicle stuck the front bumper of Richner's vehicle.
Both Richner and Dunkin were reported to have worn safety devices.
An ambulance transported Richner to Research Medical Center, Kansas City.
Dunkin was reported to have received moderate injuries and sought medical attention by private conveyance.
