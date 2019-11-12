Fufen Zhang, 52, Warrensburg, received serious injuries from a wreck at 4:15 p.m. Nov. 1 in the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 50, west of County Road Northwest 250.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Zhang fell asleep while driving a 2007 Toyota Corolla causing the vehicle to travel off the right side of the roadway.
The MSHP states the vehicle returned to the roadway, traveled off the other side and struck a tree before coming to rest in the median.
Zhang was reported to have worn a safety device.
A Johnson County ambulance transported Zhang to Western Missouri Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.