The Missouri State Highway Patrol states Life Flight Air Ambulance transported David L. Benwell, 64, Warrensburg, to Research Medical Center with serious injuries following a single-vehicle wreck at 2:51 p.m. June 29 on eastbound Highway 58, west of Southwest 1081st Road.
The patrol states the wreck occurred when an eastbound 2018 Toyota, driven by Benwell, traveled onto the right shoulder, returned to the roadway, overcorrected and cross the center line.
The patrol states the vehicle then ran off the south side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.
MSHP states Benwell wore a safety device.
