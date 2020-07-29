The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports one person was seriously injured in a one-vehicle wreck July 21 in the 1100 block of Northwest 671st Road.
The patrol reports a 203 Chevrolet S-10, driven by a juvenile Warrensburg resident, was eastbound on Highway 50 at an excessive speed and hydroplaned, traveled off the right side of the road, overturned and struck several trees before coming to rest on its tires in a ditch.
The patrol reports the driver was not wearing a safety device and was ejected from the vehicle.
The driver was transported by the Johnson County Ambulance district to Centerpoint Hospital.
