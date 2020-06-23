The Johnson County Ambulance District transported Terry W. Estes, 59, Warrensburg, to Centerpoint Hospital with moderate injuries following a single-vehicle wreck at 10:18 p.m. June 12 in the northbound lane of Highway 13 at the Highway DD roundabout.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol states the wreck occurred a 2008 Chevrolet 2500 failed to negotiate the roundabout, traveled into the roundabout median and struck a yield sign.
The patrol states the vehicle struck several curbs and came to rest on the west side of the roadway, north of the roundabout.
The patrol states Extes did not wear a safety device.
