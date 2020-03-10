Ashley N. Walters, 22, Warrensburg, received minor injuries from a wreck at 7:20 p.m. Feb. 21 in the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 50 in Morgan County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol states the wreck occurred when a 2014 Infinity Q50, driven by Duncan W. Jeffress, 24, Otterville, was stopped to make a left turn and was struck from behind by a 2010 Ford F150, driven by Joshua L. Barnes, 22, Buckner.
The patrol reports neither driver wore a safety device nor did either driver report injury.
The MSHP states two occupants in Barnes' vehicle, Abigail E. Masek, 21, Jefferson City, and Walters, received injuries.
Walters was reported to have worn a safety device while the patrol reports it is unknown if Masek did.
Masek was reported to have received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Bothwell Medical Hospital.
Walters was reported to have received minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to University Hospital.
