Higginsville EMS transported Jonathan T. Need, 22, Warrensburg, to Lafayette Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries following a wreck at 9:30 p.m. Feb. 17 on Route T at St. Mary's Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when Need's 2007 Chevrolet was eastbound when it left the roadway and struck and embankment.
The patrol reports Need did not wear a safety device.
