The driver of a 2015 Chevrolet received moderate injuries from a wreck at 4:20 p.m. Dec. 9 in the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 50 at Northwest 751st Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when Ronda R. Gaela, 59, Warrensburg, fell asleep while driving.
The patrol reports the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, across 250th road, off the right side of the roadway, again, down an embankment and struck a tree.
The MSHP reports Gaela wore a safety device and was transported to Western Missouri Medical Center.
