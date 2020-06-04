EMS transported Nash H. Truitt, 22, Warrensburg, to Western Missouri Medical Center following a wreck at 7:24 a.m. May 29 on Route DD east of Southeast 501st Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when a westbound 2008 Pontiac, driven by Truitt, traveled off the roadway and struck a sign, then the ground and became airborne before coming to rest off the roadway.
The patrol states Truitt wore a safety device and received minor injuries.
