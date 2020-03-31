Tessa C. Millstead, 20, Warrensburg, received moderate injuries and was transported by the Johnson County Ambulance District to Western Missouri Medical Center following a single-vehicle wreck at 9:35 a.m. March 13 on Highway 13 near Southwest 600th Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when a northbound 2003 Jeep, driven by Millstead, crossed the center line, traveled back into the proper lane and then traveled of the right side of the roadway.
The patrol reports the vehicle struck the ground and then a tree before coming to a rest.
The patrol reports Millstead wore a safety device.
