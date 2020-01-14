A Warrensburg man was part of a wreck at 7:35 a.m. Jan. 7 in Laclede County that left three infants seriously injured.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred on Highway 32, four miles west of Lebanon.
The MSHP report states the wreck occurred when a northbound 2002 Dodge Grand Caravan, driven by Phillippe L. Johnson, 21, Warrensburg, failed to yield after stopping and traveled into the path of a westbound 2007 Ford F150, driven by Miranda K. Collins, 27, Elkland.
The patrol states the Ford struck the Dodge Grand Caravan causing the Ford vehicle to overturn and travel off the roadway while the Dodge vehicle traveled off the roadway.
The report states Johnson and the three infant occupants in Collins' vehicle wore safety devices while Collins did not wear a safety device.
Johnson was reported to have not been injured.
Collins was reported to have received moderate injuries.
Collins and the three infant occupants in her vehicle were transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield by Mercy Ambulance.
