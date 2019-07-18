A Warrensburg man received minor injuries from a wreck at 7:30 a.m. July 15 in the westbound lane of U.S. Highway 50, east of Al Gossett.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when a 2002 Honda Civic, driven by Alec B. Wescovich, 19, Warrensburg, attempted to turn south from westbound Highway 50 and was struck in the rear by Bryon N. Ohare's, 45, Kingsville, 2017 F250.
The Patrol reports the F250 traveled off the roadway while the Civic was stopped in the road, blocking the intersection.
Both drivers were reported to wear safety devices and the Highway Patrol reports Wescovich refused treatment on scene and sought own treatment.
