Jacob A. Rozell, 18, Warrensburg, received minor injures from a wreck at 7:36 p.m. July 5 in the area of Northwest 1441 and Northwest 1481.
The Missouri State State Patrol states Rozell was driving in a field on his 2018 American Landstar 550 UTV when he attempted to make a sharp turn and accelerated quickly causing his vehicle to overturn. The vehicle came to rest on the drivers side facing east.
Rozell was reported to wear a safety device and was transported by ambulance to Western Missouri Medical Center.
