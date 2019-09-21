Moderate injuries were reported from a wreck at 9:19 p.m. Sept. 19 at Broad and Maguire streets.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when a 2011 Jeep, driven by Dara H. Morgan, 18, Whiteman Air Force Base, struck the rear of a 2002 Kawasaki, driven by Todd L. Fontaine, 51, Warrensburg.
Both were reported to have worn safety devices.
The Johnson County Ambulance District transported Fontaine to Western Missouri Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.