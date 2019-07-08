Two Topeka, Kansas, residents were seriously injuries in a wreck at 2:36 a.m. July 4 on eastbound U.S. Highway 50, east of North Devasher Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when Joseph L. Falk, 28, lost control of his 1984 Honda Interceptor on the wet roadway causing the vehicle to overturn and eject Falk and Brianna G. Suraud, 28.
The Patrol reports both wore safety devices.
The Johnson County Ambulance District transported both to Western Missouri Medical Center with serious injuries.
