Two Warrensburg teens were reported to have received minor injuries from a wreck at 3:38 p.m. Nov. 6 in the eastbound lane in the 200 block of Southeast 200th Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the single-vehicle wreck occurred when a 2004 Ford Expedition, driven by Caleb M. Chipman, 19, Warrensburg, began to slide, crossed the center line, struck an embankment and overturned, coming to rest on its top in the roadway.
Neither Chipman nor a juvenile passenger were reported to have worn a safety device.
Chipman was released from medical on scene while a private party transported the juvenile to Western Missouri Medical Center.
