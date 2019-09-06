Two Warrensburg residents were seriously injured while another Warrensburg resident received moderate injuries from a wreck at 5:44 p.m. Sept. 3 on Route Y at Southeast 251st Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when a southbound 1997 Chrysler, driven by Abram M. Britton, 43, Warrensburg, failed to stop at a stop sign and traveled into the path of a westbound 2006 Toyota, driven by Kyle R. Schalk, 30, Warrensburg.
The patrol reports the 1997 Chrysler struck the front right corner of the 2006 Toyota.
Britton and a passenger, Sara W. Whatley, 59, Warrensburg, both received serious injuries, the report states.
Life Flight Eagle transported Britton to Research Hospital.
Johnson County EMS transported Whatley to Research Hospital.
Johnson County EMS transported Schalk to Centerpoint Medical.
The patrol reports Whatley and Schalk wore safety devices while Britton was not reported to have worn a safety device.
