Two people received serious injuries following a single-vehicle wreck at 5:50 a.m. July 6 on Highway 13, just north of Southeast 650th Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol states the wreck occurred when a northbound 2007 Toyota Sienna, driven by Timothy L. Harris, 38, Knob Noster, traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a utility pole and overturned.
The patrol states neither Harris or a passenger, Tracy N. Green, 28, Deepwater, wore safety devices and that both people received serious injuries.
The patrol states Green was transported to Research Medical Center and Harris was transported to Centerpoint Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.