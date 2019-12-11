Three people were reported injured, two seriously, in a wreck at 5:20 p.m. Dec. 6 on U.S. Highway 50 at Route Z.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when Marshall D. Earley, 85, Bates City, was southbound and failed to yield in his 1990 Chevrolet 1500 to a westbound 2009 Ford Focus, driven by Brandon H. Cassity, 24, Pleasant Hill.
The report states Marshall Earley attempted to cross the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 50 when the 2009 Ford Focus struck his 1990 Chevrolet 1500 in the side.
The MSHP reports Cassity wore a safety device while Marshall Earley and a passenger, Martha A. Earley, 80, Bates City, did not.
Cassity and Martha Earley were reported to have sustained serious injuries.
The Johnson County Ambulance District transported Cassity to Western Missouri Medical Center and Martha Earley to Research Medical Center.
Marshall Earley was reported to have sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Research Medical Center by JCAD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.