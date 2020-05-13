Two people were reported to have received serious injuries following a single-vehicle wreck at 9:45 p.m. April 29 in the northbound lane of Southwest 1601st Road, near Southwest 700th Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when a northbound 2006 Honda four-wheeler, driven by Corey P. Reding, 21, Blue Springs, struck a deer causing the four-wheeler to travel off the roadway, overturn and eject Reding and a passenger, a 14-year-old juvenile from Kingsville.
Neither Reding or the juvenile were reported to have worn safety devices, according to the MSHP.
The patrol reports an air ambulance transported the juvenile to Children's Mercy Hospital while the Johnson County Ambulance District transported Reding to Research Main Hospital.
