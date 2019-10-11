The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports it is unknown if two people in a 2010 Chevrolet S-10 were wearing safety devices during a single-vehicle wreck at 1:12 a.m. Oct. 15 in the westbound lane of U.S. 50 Highway, west of Route Z.
The MSHP reports the wreck occurred when the vehicle, driven by Joshua L. Dunnaway, 35, Versailles, Missouri, ran into the median, ran off the side of the roadway, overturned and struck a tree.
Dunnaway, and a passenger, Blair A. Kline, 35, Amazonia, were both reported to have received moderate injuries and were transported to Research Hospital Kansas City.
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office assisted in the response.
