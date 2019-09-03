Two Warrensburg residents received minor injuries from a wreck at 9:51 a.m. Aug. 28 in the northbound lane of Business Highway 13, near County Road 130.
The Missouri States Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when a 1996 Ford, driven by Lori L. Collins, 53, slowed to tun into a parking lot and was struck in the back by a 2002 Ford, driven by Samantha J. Sapp, 27, Warrensburg.
Terry W. Hayden, 61, Warrensburg, and Collins were both reported to have minor injuries from the wreck. Hayden was a passenger in Sapp's vehicle.
Hayden was not reported to wear a safety device.
The Johnson County Ambulance District transported both Hayden and Collins to Western Missouri Medical Center.
