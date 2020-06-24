The Missouri State Highway Patrol states two people received minor injuries from a wreck at 10:05 p.m. June 17 in the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 50, west of Northwest 500th Road.
The patrol states the single-vehicle wreck occurred when Selena I. Howerton, 19, Higginsville, steered her 2004 Nissan Maxima right to avoid a collision with a vehicle going the wrong direction on the highway and lost control of the Maxima causing it to run off the right side of the roadway, strike an embankment and overturn.
The MSHP states Howerton and an occupant, Arika M. Striegel, 20, Holts Summit, wore safety devices and both received minor injuries.
The patrol states both Howerton and Striegel were transported to Western Missouri Medical Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.