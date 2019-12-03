Both drivers were injured in a two-vehicle wreck at 8:10 p.m. Nov. 20 in the northbound lane of Highway 131 at Northwest 200th Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when a 2012 GMC Terrain, driven by Jimmie D. Anstine, 79, Kingsville, was stopped, preparing to make a turn onto Northwest 200th Road when it was struck from behind by a 1995 Saturn SC1, driven by Abbigale R. Howe, 18, Holden.
The patrol reports Howe did not wear a safety device while Anstine did.
Howe was reported to have received moderate injuries and was transported to Research Medical Center by the Johnson County Ambulance District.
Anstine was reported to have received minor injuries and refused medical treatment on scene.
