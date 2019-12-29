Two people were injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 3:25 p.m. Dec. 22 on Highway 58 at Southwest 601st Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when a westbound 2008 Jeep, driven by, Ronald C. Davis, 59, Holden, traveled off the roadway, stuck an embankment, vaulted and struck a fence.
Ronald Davis and a passenger, Karen R. Davis, 59, Holden, were both reported to have worn safety devices.
Karen Davis is reported to have received moderate injuries and was transported to Western Missouri Medical Center by the Johnson County Ambulance District while Ronald Davis is reported to have received minor injuries and was treatment at the scene.
