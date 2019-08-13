Two people were reported injured following a wreck at 6:30 a.m. Aug. 12 on Highway Y, southeast of 1251st Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when an eastbound 2001 Ford Taurus, driven by Clyde W. Lynde, 78, Windsor, attempted to make a left turn and traveled into the path of a westbound 1999 Dodge Ram, driven by Chad A. Curtis, 30, Green Ridge, causing Curtis' vehicle to strike Lynde's vehicle.
Curtis was reported to wear a seat belt while Lynde was reported to have not worn a seat belt.
A private vehicle was reported to transport Curtis to Western Missouri Medical Center with moderate injuries.
Lynde was Lifeflighted to Research Hospital - Kansas City.
