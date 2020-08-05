Two La Monte residents were injured in a two-vehicle wreck July 28 in the westbound lanes of Highway 50 west of Route FF.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the wreck occurred when a 2019 Chevrolt 1500 was overtaken by a 1996 GMC Jimmy when both vehicles were traveling in the right lane of westbound Highway 50.
The GMC, driven by Kathleen I. Frazon, 61, of La Monte, stuck the Chevrolet, driven by Paul F. Wilbern, 56, of La Monte, in the rear of the vehicle.
The patrol reports both vehicles traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned. The Chevrolet came to rest on its wheels and the GMC came to rest on its right side.
Frazon is reported to have sustained serious injuries and was transported to a hospital by Johnson County Emergency Management Services.
Wilbern is reported to have sustained moderate injuries and was transported to Western Missouri Medical Center by Johnson County Emergency Management Services.
Both Frazon and Wilbern are reported to have worn a safety device.
Both vehicles are reported to have been totaled.
